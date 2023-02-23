Ronda Rousey has been added to Monday’s WWE RAW.

The WWE Events website and the Van Del Arena website have added Rousey to the line-up for Monday’s live RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Shayna Baszler is not currently listed for RAW, but that does not mean she won’t be there with Rousey. WWE has not officilly announced Rousey for RAW as of this writing.

Rousey and Baszler are expected to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39. Rousey’s RAW booking is interesting as Kai and SKY are scheduled to defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on Monday’s show.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s RAW:

The following has also been announced for next Monday’s live RAW:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?

