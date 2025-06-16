Don’t expect to see Komander at the AEW and CMLL events this week.

He won’t be there.

CMLL issued the following statement, translated in English, confirming injured Komander is off the AEW and CMLL shows scheduled:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) announces that, due to a medical decision, wrestler Komander will not be able to participate in FantasticaMania Mexico 2025, where he was originally scheduled to be part of the main event for the CMLL World Trios Championship. As a result of this situation, the main event will be transformed into a single tag team duel, in which Místico and Máscara Dorada will represent CMLL against Bandido and Hologram, representatives of AEW, in a clash that promises high-level excitement. Additionally, Neón, who was scheduled to defend the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside Místico and Máscara Dorada, will now star in a Lightning Match against the spectacular North American wrestler Kevin Knight. The CMLL World Trios Championship duel will be rescheduled and will take place at a later date, which will be announced in due course. We appreciate your understanding and the fans’ continued support. CMLL reaffirms its commitment to presenting a top-level show at FantasticaMania Mexico 2025.