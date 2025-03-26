As noted, Mina Shirakawa will officially depart from STARDOM at the end of March as her contract expires, according to Tokyo Sports’ Kimoto Riju.
Following her departure, Shirakawa plans to relocate to the United States, where she has frequently competed in AEW and NJPW events.
Shirakawa is expected to join AEW, with an official press conference scheduled for later this week. Reports indicate that this move has been in the works for some time.
In an update, Shirakawa confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.
She stated the following in a message translated via Google:
“I, Shirakawa Mina, will be leaving Stardom in March 2025. It is only thanks to the fans who have always believed in me and supported me that I have been able to continue to pursue my dreams and pursue my career as a professional wrestler. Thank you so much. As for the future, I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW.”
白川未奈『私 白川未奈は2025年3月をもちましてスターダムを退団させていただく形となりました。ずっと信じて応援してくださったファンの方がいたからこそ、夢をずっと追い続けながらプロレスラーとして歩んでいくことができました。本当にありがとうございます。今後の事ですけども、私… pic.twitter.com/XykVPP6tc0
