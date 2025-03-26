As noted, Mina Shirakawa will officially depart from STARDOM at the end of March as her contract expires, according to Tokyo Sports’ Kimoto Riju.

Following her departure, Shirakawa plans to relocate to the United States, where she has frequently competed in AEW and NJPW events.

Shirakawa is expected to join AEW, with an official press conference scheduled for later this week. Reports indicate that this move has been in the works for some time.

In an update, Shirakawa confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

She stated the following in a message translated via Google: