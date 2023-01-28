Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Monday’s RAW 30 special saw Lesnar return to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX then featured a segment where WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted Theory to taunt him over the Royal Rumble. The Miz interrupted them, and insisted he will be the one to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. A fight broke out after Theory and The Miz attacked The New Day. Lashley then interrupted and attacked all four Superstars.

Lashley stood tall and took the mic, promising to terrorize everyone until he gets what he wants since Lesnar helped Theory retain at RAW 30. That’s when Lesnar suddenly hopped over the barrier and attacked Lashley in the ring, laying him out with the F5. Lesnar told Lashley he will see him tomorrow at The Rumble, then WWE confirmed his spot in the match.

There are now 13 open spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Lesnar joins the following confirmed entrants: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live this Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with footage from the SmackDown segment:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, 23 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

