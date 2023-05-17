AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has been pulled from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite.

Hayter was scheduled to team with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida to go against The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho), but AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that Hayter is not medically cleared to compete due to injuries caused by The Outcasts. The new match will see Soho and Storm take on Baker and Shida.

The April 19 Dynamite saw Hayter and Baker defeat Soho and Storm, but Storm focused on hurting Hayter’s shoulder in a post-match attack. Hayter has not wrestled since then, but she has participated in angles/segments. Last Friday’s Rampage featured a promo with the two teams to set up tonight’s match. Storm taunted Hayter for the hurt shoulder, while Hayter said her health may be in question, but she was healthy enough to take care of The Outcasts on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s Dynamite at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

* A follow-up to today’s “important announcement” on AEW Collision

