Matt Jackson reportedly suffered an injury during last night’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage, which saw Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and the former champions, The Young Bucks.

Jackson reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury when taking a stalling vertical suplex from Lee and Hobbs (seen above), according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio. The suplex came right after Matt delivered the three Northern Lights suplexes to Starks. After the vertical suplex where Matt was reportedly injured, he took a beating from Swerve and Lee in their corner, dropkicked Lee out of the ring, and was then tagged out by Starks.

It’s believed Jackson suffered a stinger from the spot.

Despite the injury, Matt continued the match and there’s been no update since Dynamite went off the air. However, word from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio is that Matt has been dealing with neck issues for some time.

It was noted that Matt has had neck issues from general wear & tear from his matches. The situation was described as one where a wrestler gets hurt on a basic move because of how they’ve been working for a period of time.

Matt reportedly hurt his neck during a match with The Lucha Brothers, not the June 3 Rampage match in California, but the one before that, which would be the Steel Cage match that took place at All Out back in September 2021, where The Lucha Brothers defeated The Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Matt reportedly exacerbated his neck issues when taking a top rope Canadian Destroyer during that match with The Lucha Brothers. Penta Oscuro performed the Destroyer on Matt, which received a big pop from the crowd and the announcers. Don Callis noted on commentary how he was nervous over the condition of Matt’s neck after that move.

There’s no word yet on the severity of Matt’s injury from Dynamite, or if he will miss any ring time.

