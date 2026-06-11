During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kevin Knight and Don Callis appeared in the ring for a promo segment centered around Knight’s growing ambitions following his recent alliance with the Don Callis Family.

Knight boasted about his future plans in AEW and reiterated his goal of challenging for the AEW World Championship. He then turned his attention to MJF, calling out the former world champion as he looked to make an even bigger statement.

Instead, it was Darby Allin who answered.

In a surprise appearance, Allin emerged as his music hit and quickly slipped into the ring behind Knight. Before Knight could react, Allin launched an attack and laid him out before delivering a Coffin Drop.

Just like that.

After the assault, Allin immediately exited the ring and disappeared through the crowd, leaving Knight down as the segment came to an abrupt end.

The appearance marked Allin’s first AEW television appearance since Double Or Nothing on May 24, where he lost the AEW World Championship to MJF.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10/26 from Cincinnati, OH.