Seth Rollins is set to compete for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title later this month at WWE Night of Champions.

Tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft RAW saw Rollins defeat Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in the first Tournament Triple Threat of the night. The second Triple Threat saw Finn Balor defeat Cody Rhodes and The Miz, with Brock Lesnar costing Cody a win, as noted here to set up their next match.

The main event of tonight’s RAW then saw Rollins defeat Balor to secure his spot in the WWE Night of Champions main event.

Friday’s SmackDown will feature two Triple Threats made up of AJ Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The winners of those Triple Threats will meet in the SmackDown main event, with the winner advancing to Night of Champions to face Rollins to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. SmackDown Superstar TBA (AJ Styles or Edge or Rey Mysterio or Sheamus or Bobby Lashley or WWE United States Champion Austin Theory)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

