Top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi will make his AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS.

AEW announced during last night’s Road Rager Rampage that Tanahashi and Jon Moxley will face Lance Archer and Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

This match will take place just days before Moxley and Tanahashi headline AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to crown the Interim AEW World Champion. This past Wednesday’s Dynamite featured a big in-ring face-off between Moxley and Tanahashi, which led to The Jericho Appreciation Society members attacking Moxley and Tanahashi, with Suzuki-gun members Archer and El Desperado helping the JAS members.

Forbidden Door will also feature Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the Forbidden Door go-home episode, and will air live from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho

