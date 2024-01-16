Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is set to feature a loaded lineup, although there is uncertainty surrounding one star’s ability to compete in a scheduled bout.

Among the matches on tap are two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal matches. The first match will see Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams take on Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, while the second match will feature Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne against Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde.

During last week’s SmackDown, Hayes faced Austin Theory, and unfortunately, a move went wrong, resulting in Theory landing on his head and Hayes landing awkwardly as well. Theory is currently undergoing medical protocol.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Hayes’ status for tonight’s show is still up in the air, and if he’s not medically cleared, then he would be pulled from the bout.