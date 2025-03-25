Mina Shirakawa is set to leave STARDOM at the end of March when her contract expires, according to Tokyo Sports’ Kimoto Riju.

After her departure, she plans to move to the U.S., where she has frequently competed for AEW and NJPW events.

During her time at STARDOM, Shirakawa held multiple titles, including two-time Artist Of Stardom Champion, Goddesses Of Stardom Champion, Wonder Of Stardom Champion, and Future Of Stardom Champion. She debuted with STARDOM in 2020 and is advertised for NJPW’s Windy City Riot on April 11.

UPDATE: Fightful Select is reporting that will Shirakawa be joining AEW. There will be a press conference taking place later this week. The move has been planned for quite some time.