Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior have been officially announced for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. They join WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes as confirmed entrants in the match. As of this writing there are 18 open spots in the Men’s Rumble.

On a related note, WWE released the following video with Megan Morant announcing that Sheamus and McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders will open tonight’s SmackDown on FOX broadcast. This will be the opening match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Also announced for tonight’s SmackDown is Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tournament match, plus the Royal Rumble contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with the video of Morant:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

