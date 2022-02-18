Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame.

As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.

WWE executives Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who have long history with Taker, both reacted to his induction and welcomed The Dead Man into the Hall with them.

“Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF!,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!!”

JBL praised Taker as the best he’s ever competed against, writing, “The best I was ever in the ring with and a pure class act. It’s not a Hall of Fame without the @undertaker Congrats Deadman!”

Ric Flair thanked Taker for everything he’s done and commented on how big WrestleMania 38 keeps getting.

“Congratulations @undertaker! This Is As Big As The Day That Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR Went In! Thanks For All That You’ve Done For The Business & For Me Personally! WrestleMania 38 Gets Bigger Every Day! WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote.

Kane wrote the following on his Twitter account, “Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE. The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!!”

He then added on his Mayor Glenn Jacobs account, “@undertaker is my favorite @WWE superstar of all time. And Mark Calaway is one of my favorite people of all time. Congratulations on this so deserved honor!”

AJ Styles, Taker’s last actual opponent in WWE, wrote, “No one like him. He is truly a PHENOM in every sense of the word. A Hall of Fame career earned over 30 years of hard work and dedication in @WWE. Congratulations, Taker. #WWEHOF”

Taker is scheduled to appear on NBC’s Weekend TODAY show on Saturday morning to discuss the induction.

Stay tuned for more on Taker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. Below are the aforementioned tweets, along with comments from Jeff Jarrett, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Riddle and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest:

Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! https://t.co/cyRwg68kqK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2022

I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!! https://t.co/rT8NGyifU7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 18, 2022

The best I was ever in the ring with and a pure class act. It’s not a Hall of Fame without the @undertaker Congrats Deadman! pic.twitter.com/HtdjdMoxqR — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 18, 2022

Congratulations @undertaker! This Is As Big As The Day That Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR Went In! Thanks For All That You’ve Done For The Business & For Me Personally! WrestleMania 38 Gets Bigger Every Day! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ORuvqZUXBc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2022

.@undertaker is my favorite @WWE superstar of all time. And Mark Calaway is one of my favorite people of all time. Congratulations on this so deserved honor! https://t.co/75LkjWpevL — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 18, 2022

No one like him. He is truly a PHENOM in every sense of the word. A Hall of Fame career earned over 30 years of hard work and dedication in @WWE. Congratulations, Taker. #WWEHOF https://t.co/AIx5MvZtXh — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) February 18, 2022

There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker – both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time! Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania https://t.co/qbkjdlYoZc — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 18, 2022

YES!!! Congratulations @undertaker. Deserving is an understatement. He is a symbol of everything great about our business. Growing up he was always my hero. Thank you for inspiring me. To me, you are the greatest! 🐐 #LiveForever https://t.co/gqsaQlIQhc — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 18, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.