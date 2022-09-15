Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Mascara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) challenging Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey. The title will be on the line.

Tonight’s Impact show will be headlined by The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. This is the final Impact appearance for Doc Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson, at least for now. Tonight’s match will be the first-ever between the two veteran tag teams.

Impact has also announce the following for tonight’s show, which airs at 8pm ET on AXS:

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defend against Rich Swann and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

* Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Decay

* Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards with Tasha Steelz on commentary

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Yuya Uemura vs. Raj Singh. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.

On a related note, tonight’s Impact on AXS is listed as a re-run on several cable and satellite guides. Fans may need to manually record tonight’s episode if they have Impact set to record as a series via DVR.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.