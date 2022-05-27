WWE has removed several top Superstars from promotional material for the 2022 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event.

As noted earlier today, WWE announced that Money In the Bank is being moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is just across town. The event is still scheduled for Saturday, July 2. You can click here for details on the new tickets on-sale and WWE’s announcement from earlier today.

In an update, WWE’s email to ticketholders to announce the change included an updated promotional poster for Money In the Bank, but several top Superstars have been removed.

As seen below, the new MITB promotional poster features Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Riddle, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, and The Street Profits.

The original MITB promotional poster featured McIntyre, Brooke, Belair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston.

The names removed from the re-issued poster today are Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey, Flair, Lynch, Styles, Banks, Lashley, and Kingston. There’s no word yet on what this means for the planned card, if anything at all.

WWE still has not announced any standard matches for Money In the Bank, but the show will feature the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches. Riddle vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is also rumored, but has not been confirmed.

