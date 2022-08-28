Fightful Select reports that FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) is not slated to be a part of the first version of the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

Per the report, sources they heard from “wouldn’t confirm how far into the game FTR was still included, but Fightful first gained word earlier this summer.”

It was said that FTR at least made it to the “model phase” of the game. FTR was told of the decision and wasn’t too happy about it, as being involved in video games usually also comes with a significant bonus.

FTR was supposed to be part of the game, but by this past Spring, they had been removed.

An official release date for the game has yet to be revealed, but Amazon has it listed for December 31, 2022.