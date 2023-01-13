Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today and Rousey was removed, along with Matt Riddle, which was somewhat expected due to his WWE status. Rousey was also removed from the WWE Events website listing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still listed, along with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day.

The arena is also now advertising Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As we’ve noted, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he was invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary show, while WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have indicated that they are also in talks to be there. WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are also expected to appear.

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

