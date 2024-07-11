“Top guys …back in.”

The FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their highly-anticipated returns to All Elite Wrestling this week.

At the AEW show on Wednesday, July 10 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, popular veteran tag-team FTR made their long-awaited returns to the promotion.

Harwood and Wheeler made their returns at the 7/10 taping for AEW Collision on July 13 on TNT, making the save for Tom Billington after he was attacked by “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher for turning down an invitation to join the Don Callis Family.

FTR have been on the sidelines from AEW television since the June 8 episode of AEW Collision, as Harwood suffered a back injury during the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event on June 10.

