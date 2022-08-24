The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is now going on with the passcode TWEETS.

As seen below, Superstars being advertised for the Survivor Series include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio.

The new Survivor Series logo can also be seen below, which indicates that the RAW vs. SmackDown theme will be back on this year. There’s no word yet on if there will be involvement from WWE NXT.

The WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

