Top WWE Superstars will be featured on “Jeopardy!” this week.

As seen below, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio are featured in a promo for tomorrow’s “Jeopardy!” episode. The group will appear on the show to introduce a full category about WWE.

The official Jeopardy Twitter account wrote, “It’s going to be a category of epic proportions [fist emoji[ Hit the ring with some of the best @WWE Superstars TOMORROW on #Jeopardy!”

WWE has been featured in various “Jeopardy!” answers over the years, but this is the first time an entire category will be dedicated to the company.

America’s Favorite Quiz Show airs on various networks in syndication, and on Pluto. You can check your local listings for when to catch tomorrow’s episode with the WWE Superstars.

You can see a promo clip for tomorrow’s episode below:

It's going to be a category of epic proportions 👊 Hit the ring with some of the best @WWE Superstars TOMORROW on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/nPRqucDAWu — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 23, 2023

