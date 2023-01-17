The WWE United States Title will be on the line at the RAW 30th Anniversary show.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley win a Six-Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Seth Rollins eliminated The Miz first, then he eliminated Dolph Ziggler, and Finn Balor. Lashley eliminated Baron Corbin, and the finish saw Lashley eliminate Rollins to get the win.

WWE then confirmed Lashley vs. Theory for the title on next week’s RAW 30 event.

MVP and Omos played a role in tonight’s RAW main event as well. We noted before how WWE has plans to move forward with a big heel turn for Lashley. Tonight’s RAW main event saw MVP and Omos come to the ring, distracting Lashley at one point. They ended up helping Lashley, which he acted like he wasn’t a part of. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander also worked tonight’s RAW, but they came up short against The Street Profits. It’s now rumored that Omos will be a part of this new, rumored version of The Hurt Business, which is interesting due to the history between Omos and Lashley. You can see footage below.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s main event:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane and WWE Legend Tatanka are expected, among others

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. The episode is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

