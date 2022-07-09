Ronda Rousey will receive her rematch at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE has announced Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for the biggest event of the summer. This will be a rematch from WWE Money In the Bank, which saw Morgan cash in her newly-won Money In the Bank briefcase on Rousey, right after Rousey retained over Natalya.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya interrupt Morgan’s celebration and interview with Michael Cole. Natalya took credit for Liv’s SummerSlam win, and said her Cinderella Story will come to an end at SummerSlam. Rousey interrupted and congratulated Morgan, but then had words with Natalya and the new champion. Rousey also issued a warning to Morgan, saying she will learn at SummerSlam that challenging for the title is a whole lot easier than defending it. Rousey asked the crowd if they wanted to see her beat Natalya up, but Natalya attacked her from behind. Liv then attacked Natalya and tossed her to the floor. SmackDown returned from a commercial break and then Rousey defeated Natalya in singles action.

There was some speculation on Natalya being involved at SummerSlam, but WWE confirmed after SmackDown went off the air that Rousey vs. Morgan in singles action will be the title match later this month in Nashville.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card, along with related clips and photos from SmackDown:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on SummerSlam.

