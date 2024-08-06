Another TNA and NXT crossover is being discussed.

According to Fightful Select, former TNA world champion Josh Alexander the name being discusses, with the report hinting that the Walking Weapon could pop up on the yellow-and-black brand as soon as tonight’s episode. He has yet to be involved with any of the crossover that TNA has had with NXT throughout 2024, which includes appearances by Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, Ash By Elegance, Tatum Paxley, and others.

Alexander has been one of the more accomplished stars in TNA history. He is a former tag champion, X-Division Champion, and world champion. Are you excited to possibly see him on NXT? Give your thoughts in the comments below.