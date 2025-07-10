TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” as part of his ongoing media tour. During the interview, Silva discussed the company’s efforts to secure a new media rights deal and revealed that potential partners have expressed interest in TNA broadcasting live on a weekly basis.

Reacting to the news on Wrestling Observer Live, TNA producer Lance Storm shared his thoughts. Storm admitted that if TNA were to go live every week, he might step away from his role. He emphasized the importance of his current work/life balance but added that he would be open to continuing in a reduced capacity that wouldn’t require his weekly presence. He said,

“Yeah, this has been talked about many times and my answer is always there’s a good chance I won’t be working there if that happens. I love TNA, I love my job, I love everyone that I work with. But, my life has always been a balance of my home life and my schedule and the idea of flying out early Wednesday to not get home till later in the day Friday is a three-day week job and I’m not sure that’s in the cards for me anymore. Maybe we could work out a deal that I didn’t do every week. Who knows? I would do everything I could to stay with the company should that happen and that’d be great if they could get a great media rights deal. But, I’m not looking at a full-time schedule at this point in my life.”

Trey Miguel has announced that he will undergo hernia surgery following TNA Slammiversary.

Taking to social media, Miguel shared the news. He wrote,

“After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what TNA Wrestling deserves and you the fans. A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

TNA previously confirmed Miguel’s injury on the July 3rd episode of TNA iMPACT!, noting he had been sidelined due to the hernia.

Despite the setback, Miguel is still scheduled to compete at TNA Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20. He will team with Zachary Wentz in a high-stakes four-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. The duo will face reigning champions The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth), The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy), and First Class (KC Navarro & AJ Francis).

TNA President Carlos Silva recently addressed Gail Kim’s departure earlier this year, stating that he felt the Knockouts division needed to be “reinvigorated.” Kim responded to his remarks on Twitter, noting that she had been advocating for the same changes during her time with the company. She wrote,

“On comments recently about the KO division needing to be reinvigorated, I want to let it be known that I was pushing for that for a year plus before Carlos Silva came in. To grow homegrown talent and do more with the KO division. I was fighting for that since Scott departed. My loyalty and passion towards the KO division should never be questioned and how I wanted that division to be upheld. I fought for them on the weekly. Just wanted my thoughts to be clearly delivered.”

