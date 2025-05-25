TNA Knockout Tessa Blanchard was noticeably absent from in-ring action during Saturday’s television tapings, and now we know why.

Sources within the company have confirmed that Blanchard was held out due to a suspected concussion, which she may have sustained during her match against Arianna Grace at Friday’s Under Siege event. The situation came to light after a social media post criticized a few botched spots in the bout, prompting clarification that Blanchard had reportedly suffered a concussion mid-match but still managed to finish.

Blanchard had originally been scheduled to compete on Saturday, but a storyline explanation was inserted during the tapings to account for her absence. At this time, the extent of the injury remains unclear, and there is no official word on when she might return to the ring.

We will keep you updated as additional information regarding Tessa Blanchard’s injury status as details continue to surface.

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For May 29, 2025, as well as complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For June 5, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)