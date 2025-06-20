Dixie Carter took to social media to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of TNA’s founding.

The promotion, originally launched as “NWA Total Nonstop Action,” held its first show on June 19, 2002. To mark the occasion, TNA shared a video featuring several of its stars delivering birthday wishes.

Carter, who served as TNA’s president from 2003 to 2017, responded to the video on Twitter. She wrote,

“Happy birthday @ThisIsTNA. Congrats and thank you to every single person who made 23 YEARS possible. TNA, I love you very, very much too!!”

Happy birthday @ThisIsTNA. Congrats and thank you to every single person who made 23 YEARS possible. TNA, I love you very, very much too!! 💙💙 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2025

KC Navarro has been officially ruled out of action following the latest TNA iMPACT! injury report. Thursday’s broadcast confirmed that Navarro is sidelined with a dislocated left knee.

The injury occurred during last week’s episode of iMPACT!, where Navarro teamed with his First Class partner AJ Francis in a tag match against The Hardys. As a result, Navarro was replaced by Wes Lee in a six-man tag bout on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where he was originally slated to team with Francis and Trick Williams.

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, we send our best wishes to Navarro for a speedy and complete recovery.