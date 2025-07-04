Trey Miguel will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to injury, as announced on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!. It was revealed during Thursday’s broadcast that the Rascalz member is dealing with a hernia, and no timeline has been given for his return.

The Rascalz are currently scheduled to compete in a TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at Slammiversary on July 20th, though Miguel’s status for the event remains uncertain.

We extend our well wishes to Trey Miguel for a speedy and complete recovery.

Fatal Influence made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, launching a post-match attack on Masha Slamovich. After Slamovich successfully defended the TNA Knockouts Championship against Killer Kelly, she was ambushed by NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.

The beatdown was eventually halted when Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee rushed in to make the save. Later in the show, it was officially announced that Slamovich will go head-to-head with Jayne in a Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary on July 20th.

DarkState made their presence felt on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT!, launching a surprise attack on Matt Cardona. The NXT faction appeared following Cardona’s victory over Eddie Edwards and proceeded to assault the independent wrestling standout.

The ambush marks DarkState’s first official appearance on TNA programming, following a cryptic warning issued during Tuesday’s episode of NXT.