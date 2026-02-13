Another notable name has been pulled from an upcoming international wrestling event.

TNA star Moose has officially been removed from his scheduled appearance at APC Catch’s “Match 22nd, 2026” show in France next month.

The former TNA World Champion had been advertised for the March 22 event, but the French independent promotion announced via social media that his booking has been canceled due to unspecified allegations brought to their attention (see post below).

In a translated statement from French, the promotion explained the situation.

“After being informed by members of our community of past events involving Moose, APC has decided to cancel his booking at our show scheduled on March 22nd,” the announcement began.

APC further stated, “We would like to point out that neither APC promoters nor the creative team knew those allegations beforehand. Those allegations were brought to our attention recently, and we immediately took the time to discuss the matter internally in order to act responsibly. We still maintain the 22nd March date, but we deleted the previous post so as to post a new one very soon with a new announcement.”

The statement concluded with the promotion thanking its supporters.

“We thank our community for their alertness and their trust. We remain fully engaged to defend our values, which are the strength and integrity of our promotion. – APC Board.”

As of this writing, no specific details regarding the nature of the allegations have been publicly confirmed.

Moose, who previously played in the NFL before transitioning into professional wrestling, was arrested in 2009 on a domestic battery charge. In 2010, he was suspended by the NFL without pay following the incident.

We will keep you posted as additional information becomes available.