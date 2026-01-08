Moose recently spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the TNA Wrestling veteran spoke about the ongoing working relationship between TNA and NXT, how he expects the new AMC TV deal for TNA iMPACT to result in WWE sending over bigger stars, working with NXT Superstars such as Oba Femi, as well as his dream match against Brock Lesnar.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the NXT–TNA partnership: “Oh man, I honestly believe without the working relationship that we have with NXT, we probably wouldn’t be in the position we are to be having this AMC deal. Because WWE has a big platform, every time one of our talents goes there, we’re seen by millions of people. After our performance there, those viewers who watch their show, if they like a guy like me or Santana or Leon, they will tune in to see what we’re doing. I believe now that we’re on a bigger network, they’re going to send us bigger stars because it will be seen by more eyes.”

On working with NXT talent like Oba Femi and Ethan Page: “It’s been great. Oba Femi, I can say nothing but praise about him. In fact, after the first time I got a chance to work with him, I said he’s going to be the future of WWE. Page is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for probably a decade now. We’ve had matches together, tag matches together, and I was just happy we got to show the world our chemistry in front of a bigger audience.”

On his goals for 2026 and dream matches: “My goal is just to be a better human being. That’s one thing I know I can control. With everything else, I don’t like setting long-term goals in wrestling. A lot of those things are out of my control. As far as dream matches, I think it’s well known my biggest dream match is Brock Lesnar. He’s one of the guys I molded the Moose character on. But the only thing I do control is that whoever I share the ring with, I’m always going to give 110%.”

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debuts next Thursday, January 15, 2026, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.