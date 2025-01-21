Pwinsider is reporting that several pitches have been made for a “top TNA star” to be included in the men’s Royal Rumble match on February 1. There are some rumors that it involves Joe Hendry.

Jade Cargill is maintaining her training routine while not appearing on WWE television.

Two months ago, WWE did an injury angle on SmackDown when a mystery assailant attacked Cargill. It was originally believed that Cargill would be sidelined for an extended period due to a legitimate injury, potentially three months or more.

However, a conflicting report emerged soon after, which stated that Cargill was not injured and that the injury angle was part of a storyline.

It’s worth noting that Cargill reportedly appears on WWE’s internal injury list.

Cargill was reportedly on a family vacation in mid-December.

According to a new report from Pwinsider, Cargill is expected to return to the WWE Performance Center this week. This marks the third consecutive week she has trained at the facility and worked out in the ring.

There’s currently no word on when Cargill might return to television.

And finally, Lince Dorado has returned to WWE and is working as an NXT coach. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether this is a full-time role.