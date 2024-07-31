At TNA Slammiversary Nic Nemeth won the world championship in the show’s main event, marking the Most Wanted Man’s first title since he joined the promotion at the beginning of the year. However, a new report has emerged revealing that Nemeth was not originally going to be the winner.

According to Fightful Select, Josh Alexander was originally slated to win the world title at Slammiversary, a reward for his recent heel turn that has cemented him as one of the top baddies in the company. While no official reason for the change has been leaked, TNA sources did hint to Fightful that they thought Alexander could continue his feud with Joe Hendry, who was also in the match, without a belt being invovled.

Many also wondered why Hendry, who has been receiving a lot of buzz due to his crossover work in WWE NXT, wasn’t given the title. The report states that despite Hendry’s incredible ability to go viral, he was never considered to become TNA world champion at Slammiversary.