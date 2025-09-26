— This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV saw Victoria Crawford face off against Jody Threat. Midway through the match, Tessa Blanchard made her return to television.

The distraction of Blanchard’s presence shifted Threat’s attention, opening the door for Crawford to capitalize and score the win with a head kick.

Blanchard had been off TV since her suspension at Slammiversary after attacking interviewer Gia Miller. On commentary, it was noted that her suspension was officially lifted — with Miller herself approving the decision.

— Matt Cardona says his elaborate Back to the Future-themed entrance at GCW Homecoming cost him more than what he was paid for the match.

Cardona arrived in a DeLorean alongside actors portraying Doc Brown and Marty McFly. In a new YouTube video, he admitted that the special entrance was pricey. He said,

“Doc and Marty. This is what they do… It’s a package deal. Yes, [I paid them] a lot of money. Yes, the package deal is more than I’m getting paid today.”

He continued, “Yeah, it’s the investment… for instance, last year I did the Jurassic Park thing, and tonight I’m selling official figures of me in that gear. It all paid off, right? Not every gamble pays off. Calculated risks.”

— You can check out the updated lineup for the October 12th TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view event below:

TNA World Tag Team Championships Tables Match:

The Hardys vs. Team 3D

TNA World Championship Match:

Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match:

Ash by Elegance vs. Indi Hartwell

Hardcore War:

The System vs. Order 4

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, TBD

Ash By Elegance says Jeff Hardy personally gave her his blessing to use the Swanton Bomb.

Speaking on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, the current TNA Knockouts Champion recalled going to Hardy during their time together in WWE to ask if he was okay with her adopting the move. She said,

“I started doing that when I was in WWE, and Jeff was in WWE as well, so I had asked him way back in the day. He’s like, ‘No, absolutely not [did he mind]’. He goes, ‘Listen, you’re a female. You look better doing it. Go and do it.’”

She continued, “It was so weird because I was back in TNA, not knowing that they would come back. They came back, and Jeff and Matt do not age. Jeff hits that move every single night, and it’s so beautiful, so spectacular. I’m like,’ No, yours looks better than mine,’ but it’s awesome. Then Tom Hannifan, who is not my biggest fan on commentary, actually helped me come up with the name rarefied air, which is awesome.”

Ash will put her Knockouts Championship on the line against Indi Hartwell at Bound For Glory 2025.

