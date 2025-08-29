Mike Santana and Steve Maclin scored a major victory on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, defeating Trick Williams and AJ Francis in the opening match.

The finish came when Williams missed a Trick Shot, allowing Santana to roll him up for the pinfall. On commentary, it was noted that Williams only has to defend his TNA World Championship once every 50 days, and Santana made it clear he’s willing to wait for his opportunity to challenge the champion.

JDC is sidelined for the foreseeable future, as confirmed on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!. During Thursday night’s injury report, it was revealed that the System member has not been medically cleared to compete and is out indefinitely with a head injury.

The injury stems from last week’s closing segment, where Agent Zero of Order 4 took JDC out with a vicious chokeslam onto a steel chair.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV below:

* The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)

* #1 Contender’s Match For A Shot At The TNA Knockouts World Title — Three-Way Match: Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

* Mara Sade, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Tasha Steelz, John Skyler & Jason Hotch

* Appearance from TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash by Elegance.