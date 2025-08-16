Sami Callihan has officially retired from wrestling.

At TNA Emergence 2025, Callihan kept his word after falling to Mike Santana. The stipulation called for him to hang up his boots if he lost, and he did just that, leaving them in the ring following the match. Before the bell, Callihan raised the stakes by declaring it a Baltimore Street Fight in front of his hometown crowd.

Despite a hard-fought performance, Callihan was ultimately defeated by Santana’s Spin The Block. He came within a heartbeat of kicking out, but the referee’s three-count sealed his fate. After the match, Santana showed respect to Callihan, who was later embraced backstage by much of the TNA locker room.

Not everyone was sentimental, however. Eric Young confronted Callihan, warning him not to get swept up in the admiration of his peers. The tense moment escalated when Joe Hendry stepped in, leading Young to lay blame on Hendry for TNA’s current problems before storming off, leaving Callihan to receive the heartfelt farewells of his colleagues as he begins the next chapter of his life.

Léi Yǐng Lee is staying with TNA Wrestling.

During Friday night’s TNA Emergence pay-per-view event, an in-ring segment featured TNA President Carlos Silva alongside Tommy Dreamer, Jazz, Xia Brookside, Masha Slamovich, and Léi Yǐng Lee.

Dreamer took the lead and revealed that TNA had prepared a new contract for Lee. After expressing her gratitude for Dreamer’s kind words, Lee signed the deal on the spot.

Lee originally joined TNA in 2024, following a seven-year run with WWE.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles remain with their champions, but the tension surrounding the TNA Knockouts World Championship continues to rise.

At TNA Emergence 2025, The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) emerged victorious in a four-team showdown, defeating Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay), and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

Each team had a third woman at ringside – Ash By Elegance joined her brand, Masha Slamovich stood with Lee and Brookside, Mara Sade—formerly WWE NXT’s Jakara Jackson—accompanied The IInspiration, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne supported Fatal Influence.

The ringside chaos escalated as Mara Sade, Ash By Elegance, Jacy Jayne, and Masha Slamovich brawled in the ring, disrupting the match. Amid the turmoil, M By Elegance struck Cassie Lee with one of the championship belts, securing the pinfall and the win for her team.

My little birdies spread their wings and flew https://t.co/T3Ycm6CiqX — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) August 16, 2025

In the middle of a TNA World Tag Team Title match and we’ve got a #WWEHeatwave preview breaking out!@jacyjaynewwe, @Ashamae_Sebera & @mashaslamovich are throwing down at Emergence! Watch #TNAEmergence LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/33dWERG6GX pic.twitter.com/qz2EbxNYKS — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 16, 2025

The Hardys remain the TNA World Tag Team Champions after successfully defending their titles against The Rascalz at Emergence. On Friday’s show, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz, with Jeff securing the victory by hitting Wentz with a Swanton.

Their reign now reaches 27 days, following their championship win over The Nemeth Brothers at Slammiversary.