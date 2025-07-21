TNA Wrestling has officially announced that Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The announcement was made during TNA Slammiversary. The Tsongas Center, located on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, regularly hosts college sports and PWHL events.

Pre-sale tickets for Bound For Glory will be available starting Wednesday, July 30, with general ticket sales beginning Friday, August 1.

Widely regarded as TNA’s biggest annual event, Bound For Glory debuted in 2005 and has since become a cornerstone of the promotion’s calendar.

Tessa Blanchard competed in singles action against Indi Hartwell at TNA Slammiversary 2025, where Hartwell picked up the victory. Following the loss, Blanchard launched a post-match attack on both Hartwell and TNA correspondent Gia Miller.

Backstage, Blanchard was confronted by Director of Authority Santino Marella, who immediately had security escort her from the building.

Later in the night, Marella appeared before the live crowd just ahead of the main event and announced that Blanchard had been officially suspended.

Trick Williams retained the TNA World Championship in the main event of Bound For Glory 2025, defeating Mike Santana and Joe Hendry in a dramatic triple threat match.

Late in the bout, Trick faked a knee injury and spent much of the second half outside the ring receiving attention from officials. With Williams out of the picture, Hendry and Santana went to war. Santana landed back-to-back Spin the Block lariats on Hendry and looked poised to win — until Trick made a sudden, seemingly miraculous recovery. He stormed the ring, broke up the pin, and tossed Santana to the outside.

Seizing the opportunity, Trick pinned Hendry to retain the TNA World Title.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva presented Williams with the championship. Trick raised Silva’s hand and laughed triumphantly, holding the title high.

Earlier in the match, Hendry hit Trick with the Standing Ovation and appeared on the verge of victory — until Frankie Kazarian, who was on commentary, yanked the referee from the ring. Kazarian was immediately ejected from ringside for his interference.

This marked Trick Williams’ fourth successful title defense since winning the championship from Hendry at WWE NXT Battleground 2025.