A top performer for TNA Wrestling is about to be on the shelf for up to a year.

KC Navarro, who until recently performed as one-half of FIR$T CLA$$ with AJ Francis, underwent ACL surgery on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and noted via social media that he expects to be out of action for up to over a year as a result.

“Today is the Day…I love you all…I hope you all support me through this,” Navarro wrote as the caption to the video on X. “One year Plus of recovery but im ready to work hard and become the best version of myself. 2026 you will all meet the REAL KC Navarro‼”

Navarro continued, “In FIR$T CLA$$ I was led by darkness…Now I’ll be brought back by the LIGHT🙏🏽 See you all soon.”

At the TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view event on May 23, KC Navarro was honored with the inaugural “All-Star award”, a new tradition at TNA events recognizing achievements. It was awarded to Navarro in the first-ever presentation at the 5/23 show in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, which happened to be on the night of his tenth anniversary as a professional wrestler.