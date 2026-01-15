The Rascalz are ‘#AllElite.’

Multiple sources have confirmed that the popular trio is now backstage at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, and have fully signed with the company, marking the end of their run with TNA Wrestling and the beginning of a new chapter on a much larger stage.

The group is believed to have finalized multi-year agreements by at least the first week of January.

While TNA made a strong effort to retain them, AEW ultimately presented a more attractive offer, leading to their departure. Despite the move, those involved have indicated the split was handled professionally, with the group leaving on good terms.

One notable ripple effect from the signing surfaced ahead of the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut. A previously advertised match between Myron Reed of The Rascalz and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater was abruptly pulled. It was said that Reed was still willing to honor that scheduled appearance, but the bout was removed due to the possibility of WWE wanting Slater available for its European tour that same week.

From a contractual standpoint, the situation had been lining up for a change.

Reed and Dezmond Xavier were not under TNA contracts, while Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz saw their deals expire at the end of 2025. At least one member of the group had been firmly set on leaving, and once momentum built, the decision was made for all four to move on together.

Now officially All Elite, The Rascalz appear poised to make immediate noise in AEW’s tag team and trios landscape.

