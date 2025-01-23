Kamaru Usman visited WWE’s Headquarters in Stamford, CT on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, WWE CCO Triple H posted a photo with the former UFC Welterweight Champion at WWE HQ. He captioned his pic with the following,
“Never know who’s gonna stop by @WWE HQ…Great to see you @USMAN84kg”
WWE and the UFC are both under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella.
The official ‘WWE ID’ Twitter account has released a new Showcase match that features Marcus Mathers facing off against Sam Holloway. You can check that out below:
“The rematch is here!
@MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in the hottest rivalry in #WWEID 🔥
Thanks to @IWCwrestling
#MathersVsHolloway”
As rumors continue to swirl as it pertains to a boxing match between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor in the near future, the two men continue to hype up a possible fight.
Taking to YouTube, Paul posted a video of himself coming face-to-face with McGregor during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. You can check out the interaction below: