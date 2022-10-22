WOW talent Beast had been pushed as a top star as a favorite of promoter David McClane.

At one point, she was the focal point of the show and given a title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one and was factored heavily into the show moving forward.

Fightful Select reports Beast sustained a leg injury early into the first set of tapings for the relaunch episode, and that led to creative changes. Beat had not wrestled anywhere else since the last set of tapings for WOW in the Fall 2019. One talent called the injury “unfortunate” and speculated the real reason the subsequent tapings were delayed was to give Beast time to heal from the injury.

Talent and staff were told COVID-19 precautions were the reason, but the tapings were canceled well in advance and many people didn’t believe it.