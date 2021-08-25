New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that two top matchups from this past January’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view have been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Check out the full details, including a video preview of the latest additions below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan vs Hiroshi Tanahashi in the international television premiere of Wrestle Kingdom 15!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!