– WWE and AEW wrestlers alike love hockey. At Game Six of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, June 17, 2025, both WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and AEW star “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard were randomly caught by Sportsnet cameras in a sea of fans entering the arena in Florida for the big game.

– WWE Speed returned with a new episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The show premiered at 12/11c on the official X account of WWE, and featured El Grande Americano defending the WWE Speed Championship against the latest star to emerge from the most recent WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, Berto. When all was said-and-done, it was El Grande Americano who got his hand raised, successfully defending his WWE Speed Championship with a victory with a headbutt.

– Individual tickets for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and August 3, 2025 are now officially on-sale. You can purchase yours today at Ticketmaster.com.

– The latest compilation video added to the official WWE Vault YouTube channel features a look at Roman Reigns’ run as a singles star after The Shield first disbanded back in 2014. Watch the complete 90-minute special dubbed “Roman Reigns’ Post-Shield Story” via the YouTube player embedded below.