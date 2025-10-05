During a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T made a comment that raised a few eyebrows across the wrestling world. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer referred to Jade Cargill as being “relatively fresh off her AEW run,” despite the fact that the current SmackDown Superstar departed the company nearly two years ago.

The remark quickly gained traction online, with several within WWE, AEW, and even TNA Wrestling reportedly scratching their heads at Booker’s phrasing. Sources described the reaction internally as a mix of amusement and confusion, given how much Cargill has accomplished since joining WWE.

Booker T later took to Twitter to acknowledge the chatter surrounding his comment, seemingly doubling down in a lighthearted manner while noting that fans often “read too deep” into his words.

Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023, and in the two years since, she’s established herself as one of the company’s fastest-rising stars. She’s already surpassed her AEW resume in both accolades and match count, capturing the Queen of the Ring crown earlier this year, becoming a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and remaining undefeated on the WrestleMania stage.

While her AEW stint helped introduce her to a global audience, Cargill’s WWE run has more than solidified her as a main-event-level talent — making Booker T’s “fresh off AEW” remark all the more surprising to those familiar with her timeline.