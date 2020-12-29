WWE’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Media Operations Craig Tello has departed from the company.

He will be taking a job at Electronic Arts (EA) as the new Marcom (Marketing & Communication) and Content Strategy within EA’s competitive gaming division.

Fightful first noted the departure. Tello announced the news on his LinkedIn page.

“Days left in this year of infamy and I’m focused not just on a new “chapter,” but a whole new “book” in 2021. I am elated to share that I have joined Electronic Arts (EA) as its new head of marcom & content strategy within competitive gaming. Very, very grateful to be nestled within a senior leadership team filled to the brim with progressive, bright innovators. #newyear #esports #gaming #announcement”

Tello started with WWE in 2005 as a member of the creative team before moving to a content editor, Senior Multimedia Producer, Editorial Manager/Executive Editor, WWE.com Director/Executive Editor, Digital & Social Content VP, and finally Programming and Media Operations SVP.