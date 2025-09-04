— Dominik Mysterio’s rivalry with AJ Styles isn’t finished yet, according to a new report.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that backstage buzz from this week’s episode of RAW suggests the feud, which has been ongoing throughout the summer, is expected to continue at next week’s Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas, NV.

Mysterio is scheduled to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on the September 12 show — a rematch stemming from TripleMania XXXIII, where Styles cost Mysterio a victory in a Fatal Four-Way match for the title. On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Mysterio defeated Styles to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with help from El Grande Americano. While that match seemed like it could conclude their rivalry, reports indicate the feud will carry on.

Worlds Collide takes place next Friday and will stream live on YouTube.

— Matt Riddle will no longer appear as a guest at SiouxperCon, set for September 19–21, following backlash over his comments on domestic violence and sexual assault.

The pop culture convention shared the decision on Facebook, citing concerns over Riddle’s recent remarks as the reason for his removal.

His scheduled appearance had already sparked controversy due to his absence at a recent independent wrestling event.

You can check out Siouxer Con’s official statement below:

“In light of recent public statements made by Matt Riddle regarding the topics of SA and DV, SiouxperCon has made the decision to cancel his appearance at this year’s convention. The statements that were made in no way represent our organization or event, and are not aligned with the mission, vision, and values of our organization.

Fans that have purchased photo ops in advance for Matt Riddle will be automatically refunded this week to their original form of payment.

SiouxperCon has always strived to be a safe and inclusive space and event for all to feel welcome, including those that have been affected by SA and DV. This is why we, along with New Sound Wrestling, will be donating 10% of the proceeds from all SiouxperMania tickets sold to The Compass Center to support the work they do in our community for survivors and victims.”

— The WWE Vault YouTube channel, which launched in June 2024, has quickly grown to nearly 3 million subscribers and averages 217 million views per month.

A recent addition to the channel is the animated series Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling. Originally airing from 1985 to 1986, the series will begin streaming on WWE Vault every Saturday morning starting September 6. Each week, four episodes will be released at 6 AM, 8 AM, 10 AM, and 12 PM EST, according to a report from Variety.

The show features legendary wrestlers including Roddy Piper, André the Giant, Junkyard Dog, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, The Iron Sheik, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

The first four episodes scheduled for release are:

* Junkyard 500 / Junkenstein

* The Four-Legged Pickpocket

* Clean Gene / André’s Giant Problem

* Gorilla My Dreams