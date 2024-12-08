Sometimes less is more.

That is the method of approach Ms. Money In The Bank used to express her desire in a unique match concept after Saturday night’s WWE NXT show.

Following the WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event on December 7 in Minneapolis, MN., WWE main roster Superstar Tiffany Stratton surfaced on social media to make it clear that she wants an NXT Underground match.

Against the undefeated NXT Underground performer herself, Lola Vice.

“I want an underground match against Lola Vice,” Stratton wrote via X after the 12/7 PLE.

Stratton was on-hand for the WWE NXT Deadline 2024 show this weekend, appearing for a quick Money In The Bank cash-in tease on reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.