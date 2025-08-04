The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Monday evening, WWE announced the addition of a new match for Tuesday night’s new episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, with WWE main roster superstar from the SmackDown women’s division, Nia Jax, squaring off against Thea Hail in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for the August 5 episode of NXT on CW is Sol Ruca (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) vs. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon of Chase U for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan, as well as Lexis King vs. Myles Borne.

