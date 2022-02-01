WWE announced 44,390 fans in attendance in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis this past Saturday night. The sellout crowd would be the second-most-attended WWE event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, behind last August’s SummerSlam event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to Sports Business Journal. SummerSlam had announced attendance of 51,326.

The 2022 Royal Rumble also accounted for the second-highest gate in the 35 year history of The Rumble event.

Furthermore, Saturday’s Premium Live Event delivered a record amount of merchandise sales for a Rumble event.

It was noted that along with event-specific apparel, the best sellers of the night came from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and the returning Ronda Rousey. Rapper Bad Bunny, who returned as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Rumble, was also a top seller.

