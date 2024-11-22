WWE executive Michael Hayes has returned to the road after taking a leave of absence due to some personal reasons.

Hayes, who has been the main person behind the Bloodline storyline over the years, is backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

Fightful Select is reporting that Hayes has a significant number of producer assignments for tonight’s double TV tapings.

With Haynes’ absence in recent weeks, Bobby Roode and Jamie Noble have were producing most of the Bloodline segments. Roode has reportedly received a “ton of praise” in recent months.

