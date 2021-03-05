WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is celebrating 15 years in pro wrestling this week.

Shirai took to Twitter yesterday and did the “How It Started, How It’s Going” photo challenge.

“March 4th was my professional wrestling debut day yesterday. Thank you to everyone who gave us a congratulatory tweet etc. [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] The 15th year starts from today [women wrestling emoji],” she wrote, translated by Google.

Shirai is set to defend her title against Toni Storm on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

You can see Shirai’s full tweet below:

How it started How it’s going



昨日3月４日は私のプロレスデビュー日。

お祝いtweet等くださった皆様ありがとうございました😊 今日から15年目がスタート🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y6XkvLD2y6 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 5, 2021

