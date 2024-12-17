According to a report from Pwinsider, Wes Lee was “banged up” at last night’s WWE Main Event TV tapings in Boston, MA.

The report states that Lee was dealing with a foot or ankle injury and will be getting checked out shortly.

Two episodes of WWE NXT will be taped tonight in Lowell, MA. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether Lee is backstage at the show.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL got into a real life fight with Steve Blackman during the Attitude Era.

During a recent edition of Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Conrad Thompson asked JBL whether he had any “fun stories” about Blackman. He said,

“I don’t know if you’d call it fun. We got into a fight about nine o’clock in the morning at the Kansas City airport baggage claim. We sure did. What happened was, Steve had migraine headaches. I think this is what led up to it because there were a couple of guys that were huge Hall of Famers that had messed with Steve on the flight, and Steve was trying to sleep. They didn’t tell me Steve was in a horrible mood. They said, ‘Hey, go mess with Steve.’ So I just thought he was having a bad guy or something. I didn’t realize how bad it was. So they had kept him awake or something like that, kept him up on the flight. He had this migraine headaches, and he was in a terrible mood. I didn’t know that, they were setting me up. Which I would have done to somebody else. [Laughs] Steve was sitting there in shorts or something. I walked up and I pinched him on the butt. I said, ‘You look nice in them shorts there, boy,’ doing the old ‘Deliverance’ thing. Guys will take that out of context and make all kinds of things up. Guys did stupid stuff like that back then. We didn’t have the internet, we were bored. Steve backhands me and hits me about six or seven times before I could freaking move. I mean [laughs], I’m like a freaking punching dummy. I’m like, oh my god. It’s like nine o’clock in the morning. All of a sudden, I realize I’m in a freaking fight. Thank god, in the middle of it, he steps back to kick me, and he stuck his foot into a bag at baggage claim. Thank god, he’d have broke whatever he kicked. So then we get into a pretty good scuffle on top of the moving carousel, on top of this 60-or-70-year-old guy. [Ken] was on the phone, he was the one that came over and broke it up [laughs]. So yeah, we had a pretty good kerfuffle. Thank god he stepped in that bag. I don’t know what he would have done, but it wouldn’t have ended up well for me. I felt bad about it. It was my fault, I deserved every bit of it. I shouldn’t have been messing with him. I didn’t realize he was having such a bad day. Steve and I were friends, I’d done stuff like that a hundred times. Whatever it was, it was wrong that day, and sh*t happens.”

JBL added that they both got fined for the incident. The two have since made amends.

